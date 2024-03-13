Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Declines By 79.5%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the February 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

THK Price Performance

Shares of THK stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. THK has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. THK had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $567.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that THK will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

