Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Declines By 53.8%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the February 14th total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TransCode Therapeutics stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374,850.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $392.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNAZ. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 250,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 61,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

