Short Interest in U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW) Declines By 50.0%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Down 29.5 %

NASDAQ:USGOW opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. U.S. GoldMining has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Get U.S. GoldMining alerts:

About U.S. GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

Read More

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.