Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Grows By 88.8%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the February 14th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Vitru by 3,763.3% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Vitru by 41.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Vitru during the third quarter worth about $901,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vitru by 223.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vitru during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitru stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $483.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of -0.12. Vitru has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

