Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Reaches $626.09 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $626.09 million and $72.49 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,744.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.82 or 0.00596368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00131996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00199543 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00154758 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,726,085,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,699,653,909 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

