Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $202.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.51 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

