Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 11,570 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

