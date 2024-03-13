Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 3,513 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,509,000 after acquiring an additional 118,040 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after buying an additional 186,308 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,448,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after buying an additional 1,017,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 925,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.