SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Trading Up 5.2%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 197,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,203,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $957.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,849,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,261,000 after acquiring an additional 178,950 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 722,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,739,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,060 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth $6,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

