Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simmons First National

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,533,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 349,534 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.