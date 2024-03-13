Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Simmons First National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
Simmons First National Price Performance
SFNC stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simmons First National
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,533,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 349,534 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simmons First National Company Profile
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Simmons First National
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.