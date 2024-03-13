Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,308,000 after buying an additional 72,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 84,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 577,842 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

