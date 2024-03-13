Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

NYSE TSLX opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $172,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

