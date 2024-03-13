Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ) Insider Sells A$8,637,288.75 in Stock

Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Morris sold 19,193,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30), for a total transaction of A$8,637,288.75 ($5,720,058.77).

Smart Parking Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Smart Parking

Smart Parking Limited engages in the design, development, and management of parking management solutions in New Zealand, Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Parking Management, Technology, and Research and Development segments. The company provides parking management services for cars using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera systems that are designed to monitor private car parks for businesses.

