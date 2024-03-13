Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Smith Douglas Homes to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.
Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE SDHC opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Smith Douglas Homes
In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
About Smith Douglas Homes
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.