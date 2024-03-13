Sonic Automotive, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sonic Automotive in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sonic Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share.

SAH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

NYSE SAH opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.82. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 263.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

