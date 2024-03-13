SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 304,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 251,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

SOS Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SOS during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SOS by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in SOS during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SOS by 28.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the period.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

