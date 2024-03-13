SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.62

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.58, with a volume of 52172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $609.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3,808.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,648,000 after buying an additional 2,303,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,927,000 after buying an additional 635,445 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,227,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 440.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 446,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after buying an additional 363,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,021,000.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

