SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Position Decreased by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 40,746 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,359,657. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.