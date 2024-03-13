Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 14th.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 277,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.