Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRBGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 14th.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spruce Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 277,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.