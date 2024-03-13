SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.40.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $182.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.94. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $137.52 and a 52-week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,973 shares of company stock worth $12,748,429 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,858,000 after acquiring an additional 49,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 549.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

