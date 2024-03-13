Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,979 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $203,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. 2Xideas AG raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 124,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Starbucks by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 139,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 5,721.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $53,129,000 after acquiring an additional 572,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 627,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

SBUX stock opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

