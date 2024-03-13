Steem Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $171.80 million and $21.63 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,744.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.82 or 0.00596368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00131996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00199543 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00154758 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 457,703,587 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

