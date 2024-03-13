Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CAO Sells $47,143.72 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CAO Rahul Shukla sold 21,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $47,143.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Rahul Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Rahul Shukla sold 19,899 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $43,578.81.
- On Monday, February 26th, Rahul Shukla sold 8,244 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $21,846.60.
- On Friday, January 19th, Rahul Shukla sold 3,310 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $9,036.30.
Stem Price Performance
Stem stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stem by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stem by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 94,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
