Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CAO Sells $47,143.72 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CAO Rahul Shukla sold 21,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $47,143.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rahul Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Rahul Shukla sold 19,899 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $43,578.81.

On Monday, February 26th, Rahul Shukla sold 8,244 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $21,846.60.

On Friday, January 19th, Rahul Shukla sold 3,310 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $9,036.30.

Stem Price Performance

Stem stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on STEM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stem by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stem by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 94,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

