Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,336 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the typical volume of 4,461 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 403.5% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. 486,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,772. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $162.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.94 million. Research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.