Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vistra Put Options (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,548 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 217% compared to the average volume of 5,220 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 19,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after buying an additional 5,537,584 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,462,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. Vistra has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

