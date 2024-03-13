StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of DIT opened at $195.99 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.35.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth $203,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Articles

