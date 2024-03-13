StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Trading Up 13.2 %
Shares of CPHI opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.70.
China Pharma Company Profile
