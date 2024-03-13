StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CVV opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a PE ratio of -93.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

