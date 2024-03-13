StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.65.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $32.47.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $435,599.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,309. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,765 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,465,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.