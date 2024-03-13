StockNews.com Begins Coverage on M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

