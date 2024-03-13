StockNews.com Downgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP stock opened at $193.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.64. SAP has a 52 week low of $113.64 and a 52 week high of $195.99.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

