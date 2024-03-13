StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEMD

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

AEMD stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.