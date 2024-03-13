StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 91.8 %

Shares of CORR opened at $0.02 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $303,930.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

