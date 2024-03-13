StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $30.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $411.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.46. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.