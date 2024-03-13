StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $120.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $130.86.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $221.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.