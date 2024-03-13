StockNews.com Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $737.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

