StockNews.com Upgrades California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

CWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.98). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,892.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

