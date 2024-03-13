StockNews.com Upgrades Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

