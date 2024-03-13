Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $26.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $892.53. 33,440,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,762,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $682.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.13. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $233.60 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,774 shares of company stock worth $74,815,848. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

