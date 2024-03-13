Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after acquiring an additional 424,684 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,913 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% in the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 53,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.37. The company had a trading volume of 129,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,308. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

