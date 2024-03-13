Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.93. The company had a trading volume of 628,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,932. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.15. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.