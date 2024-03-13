Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $406,000 Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Kellanova worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $498,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,298,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,087,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,058,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,735,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE K traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.