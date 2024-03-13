Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $437,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after buying an additional 181,136 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $792,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $604.79. 59,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,770. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.55. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $617.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.