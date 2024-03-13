Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.80. 1,041,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,483. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.62. The stock has a market cap of $319.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.