Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE NVS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.22. 399,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

