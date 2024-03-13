Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Stratasys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. Stratasys has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $855.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.