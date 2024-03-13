Stride (STRD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $408.53 Million

Stride (STRD) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Stride has a market cap of $408.53 million and $414,347.05 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stride has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stride token can currently be bought for about $4.65 or 0.00006404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stride Profile

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 4.52334335 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $553,708.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

