Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 1,467 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 271,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 357,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 233,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.81. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $114.28.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

