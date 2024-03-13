Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 1,631 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.19. 878,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

