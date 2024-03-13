Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 834 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after buying an additional 385,716 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,310. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

